Governors in North West region insist they would not reconcile with armed bandits who continue to endanger the region’s security.

Governors and other stakeholders converged on Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara state in continuation of their quest to ending the lingering security challenges in the region.

They gathered for the graduation ceremony of the ‘Community protection guards’, an initiative of Governor Dauda Lawal

Chairman of the North West Governor’s forum, who is also the Governor of Katsina state says the Governors have put aside their political differences, and are working together towards restoring peace in the zone

Advertisement

Also, the former National security adviser, Gen. Aliyu Gusau retired says inter-agency cooperation between security agencies is the key to addressing Insecurity.

The host, Governor Dauda Lawal says setting up the Community protection guards is one of the fulfilment of his administration’s desire to improve security and safety of Lives and property in the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal also Inaugurated security vehicles, Motorcycles and other gadgets for the community protection guards

The community protection guards were recruited from communities across the 14 Local government areas of Zamfara state, They are to work in synergy with the conventional security agencies to stop the widespread of Insecurity