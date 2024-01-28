Zamfara state Government says the formation of Community Protection Guards, CPG, will be of great help in the quest for a more peaceful Zamfara and neighboring states.

The Commissioner for Youths and sports development Tasiu Shinkafi stated this while speaking to Newsmen in Gusau.

He says a total of 4,200 Will graduate next Wednesday after a rigorous training for several months by experienced security personnel.

Three hundred each were selected from across the fourteen local government areas of the state.

Tasiu adds that the current administration in the state is not leaving any stone unturned in bringing an end to the wanton killings and destruction of properties by enemies of peace.

State Governors especially from the North West zone where insecurity has eaten deep and other dignitaries are expected to grace the graduation ceremony of the Zamfara state own security outfit next Wednesday.

