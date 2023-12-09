The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, has expressed the need for all stakeholders in Ekiti State to be aware of fire outbreaks, which are prevalent in the state, particularly during the dry season.The DG, represented by the operation manager of the agency in Ekiti State, Tayo Olarewaju, said that it is pertinent for all stakeholders to follow preventive measures in order to avert outbreaks of fire disasters.

Olanrewaju said that NEMA, in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), saw the need to organize the stakeholders meeting so as to create awareness against fire disasters and also provide an avenue for the lead agency in combating fire outbreaks to equip participants with the requisite knowledge on how to prevent fire disasters.

He called on market women, farmers, and transport workers to guide against things that can cause havoc in their different places of trade.

The permanent office of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Bayo Opeyemi, while declaring the meeting open, urged the stakeholders to relay the outcome of the meeting to their people in order to curtail the outbreak of fire incidents in the state.

Advertisement

The permanent secretary of the state emergency management agency, Mr. Olajide Borode, said that the government is sensitizing the people to the need to have an environment that is safe during the dry season.

The chairman of the Nigeria Farmers Association in Ekiti State advised the government on legislating laws that will prevent bush burning, which he said is having an adverse effect on food security in the state.