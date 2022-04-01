IGP Issue Cheques Of N4,200,000 To Families Of Slain Officers In Zamfara

The Nigerian Police has again presented cheques worth Four Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira to the families of seven fficers who died in active service

The cheques is part of the Inspector General of Police family Insurance welfare scheme aimed at assisting Families of deceased Police officers

Presenting the cheques at the Zamfara State Police Headquarters, the Inspector General of Police described the gesture as timely and will go along way in alleviating the suffering being faced by families of deceased Police officers.

Represented by the Zamfara Police Commissioner, the IGP assures that Officers and men of the Command will continue to put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety of Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.

He charge the beneficiaries to utilize the fund judiciously



This Development according to the police hirachy will serve as morale booster to the serving members of the force to continue to discharge their duty effectively

One of the beneficiaries Gloria Hussaini, on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and promised to use the money to assist the family.

Zamfara State Police Command had in the last five months received similar cheques from the office of the Inspector General of Police seven times.