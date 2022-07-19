IGP Hands Over Cheques To Family of Slain Police Personnel

The Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba has presented a cheque of five hundred thousand naira to the family of a slain police Sergeant Abubakar Garba who was killed in the line of duty by suspected terrorists.

Sergeant Garba died while on duty to protect citizens along Gurbin-Bori Jibya Road, a border town between Sokoto and Zamfara State in 2020 serving under Zone 10 of the Nigeria police headquarters Sokoto.

A statement signed by the zonal Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adamu Abbas revealed that Sergeant Abubakar Garba died as a result of gun shot injuries he sustained during a gun duel with the terrorist.

He said the act is part of the Inspector General of police magnanimity and the concern for the well-being and welfare of the personnel of the Nigeria Police force.

According to him, the issuance of the five hundred thousand naira cheque was done by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration, Zone 10 Headquarters Sokoto, Ibrahim Bawa on behalf of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10 Headquarters, AIG Bello Sani DALIJAN

DSP Abbas said the next of kin to the slain Police personnel who was his wife, Aisha Umar responded by thanking the IGP for his magnanimity and generosity towards her family and all the serving Police personnel.

She prayed that Allah in His infinite mercies bless the IGP for coming to their rescue in this trying times and promised that the money received shall be used judiciously and will equally go a long way in alleviating their suffering.