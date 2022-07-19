Ondo farmers protest, allege plot by govt to sell their farms

Farmers in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have protested over alleged plan by the state government to sell their farmers.

The angry farmers carried placards with various inscriptions and blocked major roads in the town

According to the farmers, the state government collected levy from them annually and tax on farm produce on daily basis, but has allegedly sold the farms located in forest reserve in Ofosu to foreign companies.

One of the farmers, Adebayo Akinyelure stated that they have been on the farms for the past 30 years.

He stated that cocoa farmers in the town in 2021 contributed immensely to the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of the nation.