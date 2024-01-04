Nurses of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta have protested against an alleged exclusion from the 2023 promotion carried out in the institution and heavy workload for the remaining nurses at the centre, after many had left.

They further expressed displeasure over what they described as harsh working conditions, requesting the management of the hospital to address their promotion arrears, shortage of staff, and other rights.

Under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, the protesters were seen singing and carrying placards around the premises of the hospital on Wednesday, calling for urgent intervention before it would be too late.

Although, the Head of Clinical Services Kunle Adediran appealed to the protesters to be calm and assured them that management is working on their demands and they would see the results of their efforts soon.