Disc jockeys (DJs) peacefully protested in Kaduna on Friday, a day before they collectively decided to stop providing services to clubs and entertainment venues.

The DJs’ determined action is a result of their dissatisfaction with what they consider to be unfair treatment and insufficient compensation from establishment owners.

The DJs paraded through the streets of Kaduna state capital while wearing black clothing and carrying placards with messages, despite some owners disputing these claims.

Their demonstration featured what might be the final sound of blaring beats echoing through the city before the impending service withdrawal.

Advertisement

John Atama, the Chairman of Kaduna State’s DJ Association, spoke of their demands. These include a call for a minimum wage of N3000 per hour for DJs working in clubs, lounges, bars, and gardens.

Additionally, they press for employer-provided medical insurance and the assurance of one month’s salary in case of termination, among other crucial requests.