The Niger state government has announced plans to establish a university of agriculture and climate change in the state to develop a more proactive approach to solving climate change issues.

Chenemi Bamaiyi reports that climate change issues are a major threat to global economic development and the environment especially in Africa.

In Niger state, north central Nigeria, the governor is planning to establish a university that will focus on improving agriculture and addressing climate change.

He believes this will create a sustainable solution for the vast arable land for agriculture in the state which is undergoing various degrees of degradation due to deforestation.

The state government also inaugurated The sixteen member Board Council of A.A. Kure University of Education which was upgraded to a university of education by the Nigerian university commission.

The plans to establish a university focused on climate change are clear action plans from the Niger state government to drive policies and practices as part of the government’s commitment towards sustainable environment.