The Commanders of Amotekun Corps in the South-West states have described the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a big blow to the fight against insecurity in the region.

The commanders, who organised a procession in honour of the departed governor in Akure, Ondo State capital, said they will continue to fight insecurity in the region.

Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that eight days after the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo state, residents in the state are still mourning his passage.

This time, Amotekun commanders in the South-West region converged on Akure, Ondo State capital, for a procession in honour of the man, who spearheaded formation of the security outfit.

They moved from the cathedral area of Akure through major streets, to mourn the man popularly referred to as the generalissimo of Amotekun.

Advertisement

The procession terminated at the Governor’s office in Alagbaka, Akure, where they gathered to eulogise the late Governor.

The Eight day prayer was also held at the residence of the former Governor in Owo, his hometown.

The event was attended by his family, associates, political followers and the people of Owo.

The Akeredolu family was represented by a younger sister to the late former Governor.

At another event, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin described the death of Akeredolu as a big loss.

His death is believed to have left a huge vacuum in the Ondo State.