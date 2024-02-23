An evening of Service of Songs has been held in honour of former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as part of the funeral arrangements for him.

The service brought together dignatries including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy, Olayide Adelami, Minister of State for Youth Development Olawande Ayodele and wife of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi among others.

Saint Andrew’s Cathedral Owo, venue of the service of songs in honour of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu was filled to capacity by dignitaries from all walks of life.

They all came to give their last respect to the man, who many described as a courageous leader and dogged fighter.

The church choir rendered different soul lifting songs, which depict the solemn nature of the service.

They spoke glowingly about his character, fight against insecurity and passion for the development of mankind.

The former Governor Akeredolu, who died on the 25th of December, 2023 after a protracted battle with cancer, will be buried on Friday, the 23rd of February, 2024.