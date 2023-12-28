The death of former governor of Ondo state , Rotimi Akeredolu has been described as shocking and a big loss to Ondo State

TVC News spoke with a cross-section of his loyalists in Akure who described him as a courageous man who brought rapid development to the state.

After a long battle with Prostate cancer, Governor Rotimi Akereodolu was confirmed dead at 2am in a hospital in Germany.

Before now, there have been several false reports on the governor’s death and so many rumours about his health status.

But this time, his death was confirmed by the State Government and close family sources.

He died in far away Germany at the age of 67. This was confirmed by an official statement from the state Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju.

Rotimi Akeredolu will be remembered for his boldness and courageous stance on issues of national interest.

Condolences have been pouring in across the country to commiserate with his family and the state.

Some of his aides, especially those who have a close relationship with him described his death as shocking.

Even in death, Rotimi Akeredolu’s achievements as Governor, his accomplishments in life and legacies will continue to speak for him.

He is described by many as a courageous lawyer who governed Ondo state with tenacity of purpose.

They say Rotimi Akeredolu came, he saw and he conquered.