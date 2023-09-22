The Niger state Governor, Umaru Bago, has identified illegal mining as the primary cause of persistent banditry in the state.

He disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation from the Victim Support Fund, where he called for urgent intervention by the federal government.

Bandit activities have continued unhindered in some communities in Niger state.

Investigations have revealed that illegal mining and cattle rustling have served as the means through which these bandits infiltrate communities and unleash terror upon the innocent.

Illegal mining persists due to the rich deposits of mineral resources in the state.

Additionally, the thriving cattle market has provided a convenient platform for cattle rustling, further fueling the cycle of violence.

As a consequence of these attacks, many local residents have been forcibly displaced, leading to a rising humanitarian crisis.

The Victim Support Fund has identified Niger state as one of the areas in dire need of assistance for internally displaced persons, aiming to provide both food and skill empowerment programs.

While these interventions are welcome relief for the displaced, Governor Bago emphasizes the necessity of a more integrated approach to tackle the challenges of insecurity.