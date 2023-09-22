Nigeria is deploying 16 volunteers to Liberia to teach in the country’s schools.

The Directorate of Technical Aid Corps says the deployment is in line with the instrument of soft power diplomacy as it charges the volunteers to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

The Directorate of Technical Aid Corps was established in 1987 and backed by an Act of Parliament in 1993.

Its mission includes sharing Nigeria’s know-how and expertise with other African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

It also gives assistance to countries on the basis of assessed and perceived needs of the recipient countries.

Deployment of volunteers is a regular exercise by the Directorate.

This time, 16 lucky volunteers are to depart Nigeria for Liberia on Friday for two years.

At the formal deployment exercise, the Director General, Yusuf Buba-Yakub, says his three-point agenda of Re-positioning, Re-energising and Re-engineering the Directorate aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Patriotism, discipline, commitment to service, obedience to primary authority and commitment to agreements entered into are his appeal to the volunteers as they leave Nigeria

The DG sheds more light in the intent of the programme

To some of the volunteers, the programme offers an opportunity to serve their country as they pledge to be patriotic.