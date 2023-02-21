Parents have been advised to encourage the use of their mother tongue when interacting with their children as this will aid it’s preservation.

This advise was given at a forum to celebrate international mother language day with the theme ONE LANGUAGE.

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance held on the 21st February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.

Mother Language Day is part of a broader initiative “to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world” as adopted by the UN General Assembly on 16 May 2007.

Scorecard: Minister Hails ‘Groundbreaking Reforms’ in ARCON, NBC, NIHOTOUR

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has highlighted the successes achieved by his ministry in reforming some

of its agencies, including the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

Presenting his ministry’s scorecard in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said: “We have succeeded in making groundbreaking reforms in Nigeria’s

advertising, advertisement and marketing communications industry by reviewing the law that set up the advertising regulatory body, the

Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (formerly the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria).

“This action has repositioned the body as the foremost agency of the Federal Government for the regulation of advertising practice and

business in Nigeria.”

He listed some of the benefits of the amendment of the Act to include the establishment of 19 new offices across many states of the

Federation in order to ensure that advertising practices across the Federation are adequately regulated; Proclamation of the

local content policy to encourage and improve domestic investments and job creation in the production of advertising, advertisement and

marketing communications in Nigeria and promotion of local ambience and reducing the loss of over 150 billion Naira annually to the

importation of advertising production.

“The Act empowers the Council to ensure the preservation of Nigerian local content and use of indigenous skills as an important element in

advertising, advertisement and marketing communications services in Nigeria and for such services directed at the Nigerian market; further

ensures the participation of Nigerians and Nigerian companies in the process, production and execution of advertisement, advertising and

marketing communications campaigns targeted at the Nigerian market without compromising standards,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

The Minister said the reform of the National Broadcasting Commission, in particular the amendment of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, was in

line the Administration’s drive to provide job opportunities for Nigerians and also aimed at encouraging the development and growth of

local content in the broadcast industry.

“Sections were included in the Code to make it compulsory for companies to have a higher percentage of investments and to meet basic

minimums in local content. Similarly, in a bid to ensure fair and efficient market competition in the broadcast industry, sections were

introduced in the Code to discourage monopolies and anti-competitive practices by broadcasters, especially as it relates to sports rights.

This position was further reinforced by the judiciary in a recent judgment,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed also announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism

(Establishment) Bill 2022 to strengthen NIHOTOUR and empower it to register and certify practitioners in the industry.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.