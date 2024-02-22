As part of the commemoration of National Language Day , Civil Society Organizations in Abuja, have called on the Federal Government and Nigerians to prioritize mother tongue and ensure they promote Nigerian languages in homes and schools .

The group believes children will learn even better , and faster in a language they can understand.

With about three hundred and seventy one ethnic group and over five hundred languages , few Nigerian are able to speak their mother tongues.

This is due to the invasion of English Language into Nigeria by the British Empire.

Advertisement

Report shows that with a population of two hundred and twenty five million people only ten percent which is twenty million speak English as their first language.

This means that there more first speakers of English in Nigeria than Australia, Ireland , New Zealand and Scotland.

This is a source of concern for Nigerians in the linguistic sector who believes if nothing is done , Nigerian languages will go into extinction in the nearest future .

Advertisement

A group gathered to proffer sustainable solutions that will promote love for Nigerian languages.

The group believes mother tongue should be the first language taught in homes and school before others.