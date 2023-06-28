GTEXT Homes has launched its Eco-friendly and smart homes in Abuja.

The estate Jasper Hill View located in Lugbe Abuja, when completed, will run outside the national grid and have a bio-digester sewage system.

While Nigeria is still battling to meet its housing gap of over 20 million units, the rainy season comes with its own challenges even as some of the houses in the country are submerged by heavy downpours year in year out.

GTEXT homes is working to change the narrative by providing affordable, quality homes for Nigerians.

Gtext homes has set up in major parts of the country and outside Nigeria, now it is bringing the benefits of quality and eco friendly homes to Abuja residents specifically to Jasper Hill – View estate, Lugbe.

The estate is 20 minutes away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and 5 minutes drive from Dunamis church

It has three and four bedroom apartments with BQs, four bedroom pent houses and five bedroom semi detached terrace houses for sale.

The Estate has been launched and prospective buyers now have the opportunity to meet with representatives on packages available in the estate.

Upon completion, the estate will have modern day facilities such as green Houses, fitted kitchens, 24 hour security, swimming pools, ample parking space and a lot more.