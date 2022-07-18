Niger school teacher creates board game to teach morals

A primary school teacher in Niger state is redefining methods of instilling morals and values in pupils with a board game he has designed.

Before the advent of contemporary video games and technology, Nigerians always found a way to unwind by playing board games.

School proprietors say the game will also help the mathematical and cognitive development of the children.

The strategy board game “Ayo,” which has 12 holes and 48 seeds and is played by two players, is a suitable example.

These board games have stood the test of time, yet they remain competitive and a means of relaxation for participants.

While electronic games are popular among the younger generation, there is also a growing interest in board games, which are now available in a variety of formats.

From revered classics such as Chess and Monopoly to modern favorites such as Scrabble, the aim of board games is always developing to include moral and value teaching.

It has been tough for parents to get their children to put aside their computer games and study at times.

But a Niger state primary school teacher, Aaron Tsado who is also a board game designer is working to shift the narrative while also building society.

He has 6 board games under his belt, the latest being the kingdom mindset board game.

The game is played by 2 to 4 players with sets of sin and love cards.

Each player gets an icon that represents them on the board by rolling a dice.

The icon advances in the game by the number the player gets after each roll.

There are love and sin boxes along the way if the icon moves to any of these boxes, a player picks a card and reads a bible text on it and follows the instruction thereafter.

This is to imbibe moral values in the players, for example if the player with the pastor icon falls on the adultery or murder box, the icon must begin the game all over at point called rededication.

So also when a player with the deacon icon falls on the box of covetousness and jealousy, the icon must loose 3 turns.

In addition to teaching children morals and values the game strengthens relationships because the game does not have a loser.

Caroline Ogunleye, the owner of a school, claims that the board game promotes the child’s cognitive development and arithmetic development.