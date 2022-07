A Chief Lecturer at the National Institute of Journalism, Dr. Jide Johnson said there’s need to “restructure” the Nigerian system and “bring power back to the people”.

He disclosed while featuring on TVC’s This Morning show with Yori Folarin.

The former deputy Provost at the Institute of Journalism said Nigerians should not see candidates seeking political office as the problem of the country, rather the structure the country is operating.

