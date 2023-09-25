The Governor of Niger State disclosed today that a staggering 60% of the state’s residents are currently displaced due to the relentless scourge of banditry.

The situation has reached a critical point with 16 out of 25 local councils in the state being ravaged by this ongoing crisis.

The shocking announcement came during a meeting with a delegation from the United Nations Development Program, highlighting the urgency and severity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Niger State.

Adding to the dire situation, the governor also shed light on the state’s educational crisis, emphasizing that Niger State has the highest number of out-of-school children.

He said the desperate need for assistance to address this dire issue cannot be overstated.