In a bid to bolster agricultural productivity and address food security challenges, the Niger State government has acquired 1,000 tractors, with 300 already delivered.

These tractors are earmarked for cultivating one million hectares of land spread across the state’s 25 local government councils of the state.

Amidst rising concerns over the cost of living, particularly food inflation, Nigerians have been grappling with the strain of competing demands for grains, both for household consumption and industrial needs.

While various measures have been initiated at the federal and state levels to alleviate these pressures, the ambitious project in Niger State aims for long-term relief by cultivating vast expanse of land.

The Commissioner for Agriculture in the state disclosed that over 30,000 hectares have already been cleared in each local government area, paving the way for dry-season cultivation in anticipation of the rainy season.

With abundant water bodies and 10% of Nigeria’s total landmass, Senator Mohammed Sani, representing Niger East and serving as the Senate Committee Chairman on Finance, believes that Niger State is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges.

Advertisement

The government’s objective is clear, to position Niger State as Nigeria’s leading producer of agricultural commodities.

This ambitious agricultural drive also seeks to reintegrate farmers who have been displaced by armed banditry in certain parts of the state, with plans to clear additional land for cultivation.

This however is hinged on making the communities safe for the farmers.