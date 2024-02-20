The integration of Artificial intelligence tools in Nigerian schools has the potential to revolutionize the education landscape by providing innovative solutions to existing challenges and improving the quality and accessibility of education.

These are the submissions of Education Stakeholders at a forum in Lagos geared towards innovative teachings in the 21st century.

Artificial intelligence and education go hand in hand and the new techniques could be all that is required to ensure that students attain their ultimate academic success, as it has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in education today.

At this forum, Educators are made to understand that AI can automate the expedition of administrative duties for teachers and academic institutions, as they will spend lesser times grading exams, assessing homework, and providing valuable responses to their students.

Even though Technology is being introduced to learning, there are several key considerations that need to be addressed for effective implementation and responsible use of AI in Nigeria especially from the government.

With textbooks being digitized, and new learning interfaces are being created to help students of all academic grades and ages, it is important that Nigeria take advantage of the developing space so as to ease learning and create wealth.