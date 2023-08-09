2 persons have been killed and 61 others abducted in a string of ongoing attacks by bandits in Munya and Mariga local councils in Niger state.

The Niger state emergency management agency reports that over 1000 persons have been displaced.

They are now taking refuge in temporary IDP camps Bangi and Kontogora.

The Niger state police command is yet to make an official statement regarding these incidents.

The last 7 years has witnessed severe bandit attacks on villages in some local councils in Niger state, farmers and locals have been the worst hit.

This is currently causing huge humanitarian crisis due to the displacement of people.

Advertisement

There are likelihood of food shortages in the coming year as farmers are not able to go their farms during this rainy season due to the heightened insecurity.