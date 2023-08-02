Two persons have been confirmed dead while five Others were injured after six vehicles were involved in an accident on Eko bridge inward Alaka, in Surulere, Lagos.

The six vehicles that were involved in the fatal accident include a fully loaded truck (T-150 IL), Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), Mini- bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ).

In a press statement by the director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency and other emergency responders carried out an emergency operation at the scene of the fatal accident.

According to him, an officer of LASTMA, Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team confirmed that the victims are an unidentified male and another female.

According to him, the fatal accident involved 6 private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no T-1501 LA.

The Accident was reportedly caused by brake failure on the part of the Truck which rammed the Other cars including a Mini Bus popularly known as Korope.