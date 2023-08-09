President Bola Tinubu has met with former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Governors are President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees and were screened by the Senate. However, while Wike scaled the Senate screening hurdle, el-Rufai’s nomination is yet to be passed.

While Wike came around 1:40 pm, el-Rufai arrived around 2 pm.

Sources at the Presidential Villa hinted that efforts are being made to ensure that the Senate confirms Mallam El-Rufai.