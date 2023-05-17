The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Chairman Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as well as the Governors of Lagos, Rivers and Plateau, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nyensom Wike and Simon Lalong are billed to unveil a book on Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai next Saturday.

The book titled: ‘PUTTING THE PEOPLE FIRST: The El-Rufai Years’, written by a veteran journalist, Emmanuel Ado, is an over 400-page , collection of articles on the 8 years of El-Rufai administration as Governor of Kaduna State .

Briefing journalists on the book presentation event slated for Saturday, 20th May, at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Conference Centre, Kaduna, Co-Chairman, Public Presentation Organizing Committee, Tony Maude said the Book as forwarded by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, ‘provides perspectives on a wide range of issues: agenda setting, policy statements, budget, Internally Generated Revenue [IGR], Local Government and Public Service reforms and the perennial security challenges confronting the State including the nagging Southern Kaduna question.

According to Maude, “PUTTING THE PEOPLE FIRST: The EI-Rufai Years’, is a collection of articles on the 8 ears of El-Rufai administration as Governor of Kaduna State by Emmanuel Ado. Emmanuel Ado is a senior journalist and media consultant with very wide experience and has been a resident of Kaduna for over 50 years.

“PUTTING THE PEOPLE FIRST: The El-Rufai Years’, according to Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, in his Forward to the book ‘provides perspectives on a wide range of issues: agenda setting, policy statements, budget, Internally Generated Revenue [IGR], Local Government and Public Service reforms, the perennial security challenges confronting the State and the nagging Southern Kaduna question, amid the regime of conspiracy theories as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and how El-Rufai stood out amongst his peers in managing what would have been a debacle’.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, he said the book is of ‘immense contribution to governance and political leadership in Nigeria’ and that it documented ‘political stewardship, and the trope of governance’ which has been lacking in Nigeria. The book is a rich resource material on the El-Rufai’s years governance of Kaduna State and a must read for politicians, administrators, political scientists, researchers, students and the general public,” he said

Speaking further on the author, Maude said, Emmanuel Ado had been a keen observer and commentator on the governance of the State and Nigeria at large.

“Though not a political appointee of the El-Rufai government, his interest in governance generally and skills as an investigative journalist positioned him to authoritatively comment on the El-Rufai administration in Kaduna State. A task he discharged with professional expertise and patriotism.”

He however disclosed that, “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria will grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour, Sen. Uba Sani, Governor-Elect, Kauna State will serve as Chief Presenter, HRH, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano as Chairman and HRH, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, Emir of Zazzau as Royal Father of the Day.

“The Guests of Honor are; Sen.

Godswill Akpabio, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Governor of River State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State, Barr. Simon Lalong, Governor, Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group and Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency [NIMASA],” he said.