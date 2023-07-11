The Comptroller General of Nigeria customs Service Bashir Adewale Adeniyi was at the state house in Abuja to meet President Bola Tinubu.

He briefed the President on the vision and strategy of the customs service under his leadership, particularly aligning with the desire of the Tinubu led administration to shore up revenue.

The customs boss Commended the decision of Government to implement the removal of Fuel subsidy, he says this has significantly caused a decline in the rate of smuggling of petroleum products outside the country.

He also acknowledged that it will take time before smuggling completely disappear, but the process has started and already recording tremendous success.

He also clarified reports about a Presidential directive to reopen all land borders, the Comptroller General of customs says there is currently a process ongoing to review the situation, but the status quo of the partial closure of land borders still stands.