An unspecified number of soldiers and vigilante men were killed by bandits while scores were abducted during an attack in Munya local government council of Niger state.

According to local sources the incidence occurred on Wednesday about 10 to 11 am.

The exact number of persons abducted during the attack is yet to be confirmed.

The source further revealed that the vigilante head and soldiers who killed were set ablaze by the bandits.

Some other persons were abducted in Paikoro Local council on their way to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state through Sarkin Pawa.

Commissioner for internal security Emmanuel Umar who spoke to TVC News correspondent over the phone said he is on his way to Minna the Niger state capital to get a security briefing from the military before making an official statement.

Munya is one of five local government councils where elections will not be held in 10 polling units due to the spate of insecurity .

The others are shiroro, Rafi, Magama and Rijau.