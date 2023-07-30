Bandits have killed 6 People and abducted 40 Others In the Birnin Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The victims include farmers and an Islamic cleric, Yakubu Muhammad Bugai, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah.

The police authorities and the Kaduna State Government have not issued any statements regarding the incident.

According to the Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Usman Kasai, the attack took place between Wednesday and Thursday.

The bandits targeted different areas, including farmlands and villages, leading to casualties and kidnappings.

This situation has raised concerns among the locals as 70% of farmlands are now inaccessible due to the escalating kidnappings and killings in the Birnin-Gwari area.

They fear that it poses a significant risk to farming outputs and that food insecurity looms.