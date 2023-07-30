A powerful bomb has ripped through a rally by supporters of a hardline political and Muslim leader in the northwestern Bajur district of Pakistan that borders Afghanistan killing 10 people and wounding more than 50 Others according to Local police.

Senior police officer Nazir Khan who spoke to Newsmen about the blast said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.

He said some of the wounded were taken to the city’s main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase.