Many have feared dead as bomb blast hits Galadiman kogo in shiroro Local Government council of Niger state.

The surrounding areas have been under bandits attacks in the last 2 days.

On Sunday morning bandits attacked Gwada town where one person was killed and 3 others were abducted.

About a year ago in February 4 NSCDC personnel and 6 others were killed as a land mine exploded on a patrol van in which the officials were in.

Details of the recent attack are yet to be revealed