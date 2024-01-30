10 state owned universities will be established in Niger state by 2027 to improve tertiary education.

The governor of Niger state Umaru Bago gave this assurance at the government house in Minna.

Formal education in Nigeria remains a critical sector of development.

In Nigeria, most students and parents, perceive access to university education largely as a gateway to better-paying jobs and a higher quality of life.

A huge part of the challenge is getting admission into these institutions.

According to the JAMB, two-thirds of about two million applicants who sought admissions in 2019 were unsuccessful.

Public tertiary institutions are finding it increasingly hard to cope with the admission pressure that seems to become more compelling each year.

The Niger state governor Umaru Bago says the state plans to establish 10 universities by 2027 and priority will be given to indigenes.

The governor also received in audience a corporate organisation in the state that provides scholarship to indigent students.