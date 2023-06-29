Notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji has released twenty Kidnap Victims from different camps under his control in Northern Zamfara and parts of Sokoto State.

Among the Victims is a 19yr old House wife who was abducted a week after her Wedding, three minors, three old men aged over sixty and others abducted from their farms, Houses and from highways

They were released after fifty three days in the hands of their Captors, sleeping under rain and shine and being tortured by teenage bandits

There are over twenty bandits camps in Manawa forest with hundreds of heavily armed bandits, that’s according to the freed hostages

They say visitors come in to the Bandits camp on a daily basis and supply them with guns, ammunition and other items

This twenty nine year old Sani Abdullahi (not his real name), says his aunt who brought money for his release and was in turn kidnapped along with an Okada man

Some of the freed hostages told Newsmen that they were fed two times daily with food cooked by the bandit wives though they helped in fetching water

They were brought to the HQ of 1Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, keeping peace in the North West region.

The kidnap victims says, their voluntary release by Bello Turji was as a result of reconciliation with a team, suspected to be Government officials from Abuja.

The Kidnap Victims, also disclosed that Bello Turji had also promised that many other hostages will be released soon, because Government has commenced reconciliation with the armed Bandits.