Non-Profit Organizations engaging in charity work in Nigeria have been encouraged to always comply with extant regulations to avoid running foul of the law.

This came to fore at a training on Nonprofit Regulatory Compliance for members of the Community of Practice on Civic Space Strengthening.

It’s a the opening of a two-day workshop for some selected non-profit organizations in Osun State.

The training was organised by Global Rights with support from the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

The motive is to equip the participants with regulatory requirements as corporate entities doing charity work in the country.

The issue of tax evasion and non remittance to appropriate agencies of Government by various organizations was also discussed.

Representative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission hints the participants on how to avoid financing or being financed by terrorist organizations knowingly or unknowingly.

Participants described the programme as an eye-opener.

Organizer says about four hundred Non-profit organizations would have been trained on civic space strengthening by 2025.