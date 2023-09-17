One hundred and fifty entrepreneurs have completed a six week training on entrepreneurship development in Osun state.

The trainers will also empower outstanding graduands with grants of five thousand dollars each.

These are the entrepreneurs.

Thousands of them applied online before some of them were picked.

They have now gone through six weeks of intensive training and mentorship at this boot camp in Osogbo.

Some of them have their own businesses but only need capital to improve on it.

Each of them can get up to 5,000 dollars depending on the type of businesses they present.

Their progress will also be monitored.

Organizers believe the training and empowerment will enable the beneficiaries to flourish in a competitive economy.

The programme had earlier held in Kano and Port Harcourt before Osun State.

Over 10,000 people have benefitted from such grant in the last twelves years.

