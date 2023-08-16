Determined to foster a culture of innovation, job creation and entrepreneurial prowess, the Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sponsored some carefully selected entrepreneurs on an international business tour and leadership training to Kenya and Rwanda.

The beneficiaries, numbering about 10, would also visit top tech and manufacturing companies in both countries to further enhance their horizon and innovation acumen in becoming global unicorns.

This noble gesture was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Entrepreneurship, Dr. Summy Smart Francis while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

This initiative, according whim, was powered by the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA).

On how the beneficiaries emerged, the Governor’s Aide explained, that;

“A wide screening was done to select the most innovative businesses and ideas; Ten (10) Entrepreneurs were selected and were empowered with business grants, business support packages, mentorship, training, an all-expense paid international business tour and business incubation.

“Having successfully traversed a rigorous and transformative six-month business incubation, the beneficiaries were equipped with fortified visions and refined strategies.

” This translates into a concerted effort to provide the necessary tools, knowledge, and resources that are instrumental in the growth of their innovative expressions.

He added, that the state has very young, brilliant minds who, with this program, will begin to forge solutions to local challenges and compete on global stages.

“The Akeredolu-led administration is paving the way for a new era of prosperity, by identifying and nurturing the state’s most innovative businesses.

“It emphasizes that the true currency of the economy lies not solely in financial markets but in the brilliant minds and innovative ideas that flourish within entrepreneurs of any society.

“ln a world where MSMEs have emerged as the cornerstone of economic resilience, the Ondo State Government recognizes their vital role in shaping the socio-economic landscape.

“This approach is not only shaping a generation of resilient entrepreneurs, but also creating an environment where innovation thrives, fostering an ecosystem that propels Ondo State onto the global stage.

Dr Summy Smart Francis, however, boasted, that a Facebook innovation emerging from Ondo State can transform the entire economy of Nigeria, he further stated.