A non-profit organization has identified the need to intensify efforts in raising awareness on sickle cell Anaemia considering the high rate of the disease in Nigeria.

They say sickle cell Anaemia is not a death sentence that can be cured.

A report by World Health Organisation reveals that Over 300,000 babies with sickle cell disease are born yearly.

With Nigeria at the epicentre in Africa, the disease is caused by genetic mutation, which results in the red blood cells forming a crescent shaped cell in the body restricting easy blood flow.

Although there have been various advocacies on sickle cell, a Non governmental Organization in Lagos is committed to providing support and resources to sickle cell patients, especially children.

Ameera Yunus is a 9 year old female who has just undergone a successful Bone Marrow Transplant with the help of the organization.

Although she could not speak to us, her mother says the operation helped replace the bone marrow that was not producing enough healthy blood cells.

Vera Aruwa, a Sickle Cell Warrior explains how the disease affects her financially, mentally, and emotionally.

I also met Ayoola Olajide who will turn 60 in 3 months. says he has learnt to live with the disease and is now an advocate.

With Nigeria being the most populous country in Africa, it is hoped that the government will channel more energy in creating health care centres that will cater for sickle cell treatments.