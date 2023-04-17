The Wife of the Delta State Governor has flagged off a free eye screening for sickle cell patients.

Mrs Edith Okowa says her care for the downtrodden in the society goes beyond her position and pledges to continue her humanitarian work after May 29.

Research shows that People living with sickle cell disease can sometimes have vision a problems. This is prevalent when these patients grow into adults.

Advertisement

The reason for this eye screening is to detect early, those developing any visual impairment for treatment before it degenerates.

At the flag off at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, Wife of the governor and others emphasised the need for screening

Advertisement

Mrs Edith Okowa who through her Non-Governmental Organisation has been caring for sickle cell Anaemia patients with the establishment of 23 clinics across the state since 2015, says despite the end of tenure in May 29 she will still continue the humanitarian work

For the appreciative carriers, this eye screening is one of the many intervention of the First Lady to cater to their health needs

The Eye screening continues in the other sickle cell clinics in the 25 local government areas of Delta State until all carriers get screened.