A project to address the evolving democratic decay and reversal of good governance ethos in the West African Region has been launched.

It is a project put in place by the West African Network for Peacebuilding in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme in Abuja.

The mobile based initiative will work as a mechanism for monitoring government performance, and also strengthen the effectiveness of democratic institutions and practices in the region.

Recent political happenings in West Africa has underscored the need to deliberately entrench good governance in the region.

The challenge of achieving good governance is also deep rooted in the alienation of the people from the governance process.

West Africa with its growing youthful population is increasingly demanding inclusion, accountability of leaders and total eradication of poverty.

This event is the launch of an initiative to address concerns of sustainable peace and development in the region.

Ecowas Vice President while launching the application says it is in line with Ecowas’ vision.

The application is available in, English, French and Portuguese, the 3 official languages of the West African Region.