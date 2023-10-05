The United Nations Development Programme has assured to partner Yobe state government to resettle Malumdunari community displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Yahya, stated this while on tour of the ruins of Malumdunari village.

The Resident Representative who led a high-powered delegation expressed delight with the willingness of the displaced persons to return to their community.

“The UNDP, UN and other members of the international community will take this up to support Yobe state government for the people to return to their community with dignity.

“We hope that in about a year, the people can sing welcome back home song, the way we did in Nganaram” Yahya said.

Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, said Malumdunari is the only displaced community that is yet to resettle after the return of peace and security following the Boko Haram insurgency crisis.

He explained that the state government would work with the development partners to rebuild the community destroyed by the insurgency.

“We are happy with the improved security in the state and the willingness of the people to go back to their community.

“Government will work closely with the UNDP and other development partners to ensure that the people return home with dignity” Governor Buni said.

Similarly, the representative of the government of Switzerland, Mr Nicolas Mart, said the visit had provided him with the opportunity to see things for himself and assess areas of intervention.

He said the government of Switzerland would partner Yobe state government in resettling the community and other areas of need to improve the lives of the people.

The Northeast Development Commission also assured its support to Yobe state government to resettle the people.

The NEDC team leader, Dr. Mohammed Yahaya Jalam, said the commission would provide support towards the resettlement of the community.

“We are also committed to see this community return home to resettle” he said.

Malumdunari is the only displaced community in Yobe state that is yet to resettle