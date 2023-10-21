Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni says the state government will soon be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the famous United Kingdom Research institutions, to commence research on the rampant Kidney failure in some parts of the state.

Governor Buni stated this in London earlier on Saturday after concluding his visit to the famous York University, Crick Research institute, London School of Hygiene, the London University College, and University of Sussex for partnership in research and training.

The governor, who met with renowned epidemiologists and researchers, agreed to investigate the remote causes of kidney failure among communities on the banks of river Yobe.

He explained that although it is capital extensive, but his administration is determined to partner and find international funders to support the state find a lasting solution to kidney failure and save lives

In a statement by governor Buni through the DG press and media affairs Mamman Mohammed, said the research and training programmes will attract economic gains to the state.