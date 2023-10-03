The United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative, Mohamed Yahya, has lauded Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni for developing health, education and other sectors to move the state forward.

Yahya who led a high-powered delegation to the state, made this known after a facility tour of the 375 bed capacity Maternity and Child healthcare complex.

The leader of the delegation, says UNDP would immensely want to collaborate with the state government to assist in some of the priority projects of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

During a visit at the government house, Governor Buni said his administration embarked on massive reconstruction of the facilities to speedy up the reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery programme following the destructions by the Boko Haram insurgency.