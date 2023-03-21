The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says the re-election of Governor Mai Mala Buni for a second term is not unconnected to the dividends of democracy the people of Yobe state enjoyed in his first four years.



Senator Lawan made this known to Journalists after a congratulatory visit to the Governor elect, at the Government House in Damaturu.

On Saturday, 18th of March, electorate came out to vote for their preferred governorship candidates.

After the voting process ended, a winner was announced by INEC.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, was declared winner of the 2023 Governorship election by the Independent National electoral commission. INEC.

His electoral Victory made many APC supporters to take to the street for celebration.

Supporters, stakeholders and bigwig politicians, such as the president of the Senate paid visit to the re-elected Yobe Governor to congratulate him over his Victory.

Governor Buni thanked the people of Yobe state for giving him the opportunity to serve them for the second term.

Governor Buni defeated his major contender with a total 317,113 votes, while Sheriff Abdullahi of the PDP polled 104,259 votes.

POLIC ARREST 26 IN BENUE FOR ELECTION VIOLENCE

Benue State Police Command said it has arrested 26 electoral offenders for various crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The Commissioner stated that despite series of engagements and warnings to members of the public on the dangers of electoral offences, some recalcitrant persons still engaged in violence during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections held on 18th of March, this year.

He said Twenty six (26) suspects were arrested across the state for various offences including political thuggery, illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters.

He said exhibits recovered from them include; three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives and wraps of weed suspected to be indian hemp.

While condemning these acts, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State CP. Wale Abass ordered detailed investigation into the cases and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the laws.

The commissioner enjoined the good people of Benue State to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to protection of lives and property during and after elections.

He also noted that the command has special deployments for post election security management.

ZAMFARA STATE GOVERNMENT IMPOSES DUSK TO DAWN CURFEW

Zamfara State Government has imposed a statewide curfew from eight o’clock in the evening to 6 o’clock in the morning.

The Government says the decision becomes necessary considering the level of destruction and vandalisation of public and private properties by some unscrupulous elements in the name of Celebrating the Victory of the Governor Elect, Dr. Dauda Lawal at the just Concluded Governorship election

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara says, the curfew is indefinite until normalcy is restored across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state

The Zamfara Government also condemned in totality the unholy act and vow to deal with perpetrators

Security agencies according to the press statement are directed to ensure full compliance and deal with anyone who violated the order.

This Development is coming a few hours after the Zamfara Governor -elect, Dauda Lawal called on citizens to avoid destruction and vandalisation of public properties in the name of Celebrating his Victory.