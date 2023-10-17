Yobe state Governor, His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has assured authorities of York University, United Kingdom, of readiness for collaboration to make Yobe State a base for the University’s biomedical research center, making the fifth in Africa.

Gov. Buni gave the assurance today when he visited the University, saying the state is committed to joint funding opportunities, equipment upgrades and capacity building for students, teachers, doctors and scientists to promote study and research for service delivery in healthcare services.

He also solicited for a joint collaboration for research in Renal and sickle cell diseases, to find the root causes, support patients and possible eradication.

The governor said, his government had awarded a N160 million contract for the construction of a dedicated site for the Biomedical Research and Training Center at the State University.

“Meanwhile, government has also upgraded the temporary site for the Research center at the University for conducive teaching and research activities” Buni said.

The governor suggested for exchange visits between teachers and students of the Universities of York and Yobe state University to improve their knowledge in research with peculiarities in the UK and Nigeria/Africa.

“We are prepared to support research to improve healthcare delivery. We are also committed to produce manpower needed in our institutions to feed our healthcare facilities.

“Our government, people and the environment are all prepared for rewarding partnerships and collaboration” Governor Buni added.

Professor Peter O’Toole, a World renowned Researcher in Biomedical Science, who received Governor Buni and his entourage conducted him around the research center and introduced him to the latest state-of-the-art equipment in research.

According to Prof. Peter, the University which is renowned for academic excellence and medical research, established research centers in four African countries including Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya and Sudan with prospects to establish more.

Governor Buni inspected hi-tech laboratories for study and research in microscopy and tichography for advance diagnosis of diseases and cancer cells in blood, and others.

Governor Buni was accompanied by the Secretary to Yobe State Government, Baba Malam Wali, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Gana, the Registrar Yobe state University, Dr. Kalli Yusuf Gazalli, and the Chief Medical Director of Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Goni Baba Waru.

The Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Science, Research and Innnovation, Dr Mahmoud Bukar Maina, was firmly on ground to ensure smooth collaboration between Yobe state government and the York University.