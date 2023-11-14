The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has presented to the State House of Assembly a total 217 Billion Naira as 2024 Budget in Damaturu the State Capital.

In his speech, Governor Buni States that his administration will ensure completion of all ongoing capital projects and embark upon new ones in the 2024 Fiscal year as well construct a maiden flyover to ease movement in the State Capital.

The sum of 94 Billion Naira representing 43.39 percent is earmarked for recurrent expenditure while a total sum of 122 Billion Naira representing 56.61 Percent is for capital expenditure.