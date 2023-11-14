The Ondo state Elders and Leaders on have waded into the political crisis rocking the state in the last few months over the continued absence of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as well as the impeachment process instituted against his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over alleged gross misconduct.

The elders and leaders meeting summoned by Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti at his residence in Akure, lasted for about four hours.

Addressing the media at the end of the meeting, the leaders asked the Assembly to make sure that the impeachment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy did not see the light of the day.

He said the elders meeting was summoned by the Afenifere leader and, by implication, the Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to discuss issues in the state.

Other leaders stressed the need to ensure that peace reign supreme in the state.