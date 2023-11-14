The last appears not to have been heard about controversies surrounding the governorship election in Imo State.

A coalition of political parties has rejected the process and the result of Saturday governorship election in Imo State.

The coalition is made up of some of the parties who walked out of the collation and refused to sign the result which declared incumbent Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as Governor.

In a joint address in Owerri they labelled the polls and its collation by Professor Abayomi Fasina a sham that should not be allowed to stand.

In addition to allegations of vote-buying and election discrepancies, the collation was marred by protestation and the controversial beating up of State Chairman and Chief Collation Officer of Labour Party in front of Professor Fasina and security officials

As Returning Officer of the Governorship Election in Imo State, Professor Fasina declared Uzodimma winner with more than 500,000 votes.