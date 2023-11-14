The All Progressives Congress in Imo State has dedicated the Victory of their candidate and Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma to the people of the State who stood strongly despite propaganda by the opposition.

Addressing Journalists in Owerri the Imo State capital, the State party Chairman, MacDonald Ebere said the overwhelming Support the party got from the people will not be taken for granted as they will also keep their own social contract.

Ebere used the occasion to call on all and sundry to join hands with the shared prosperity Administration of Uzodinma to take Imo State to the next level.