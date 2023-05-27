Members of the Coalition of registered political parties in Ogun state have expressed their confidence and belief in the three man state election petition tribunal in the bid of the People’s Democratic party to reclaim its alleged stolen mandate in the March 18th governorship election in the state.At a press briefing in Abeokuta,the state capital,members of the association through the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic party in the 2023 Election, Antony Ojesina alleged intimidation and media trial of the candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu in the on going electoral tribunal

They however expressed their support to the PDP candidate in the state in his bid to explore the tenets of democracy and rule of law, just as they urge the tribunal not to be distracted.