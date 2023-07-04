The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and its Governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu have presented exhibits to the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun who was declared the winner of March 18 Governorship election.

Counsel to Oladipupo Adebutu, Goddy Uche urged the Three-man panel to admit the documents as evidence against Dapo Abiodun.

But, counsels to INEC, Peter Olatunbora and Counsel to Dapo Abiodun, Kehinde Ogunwunmiju (SAN) objected Uche’s prayer

In his submission, counsel to APC, Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) accused the petitioner of attempting to railroad the court into admitting the documents as evidence.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza in his ruling gave the petitioners two days to allow the respondents inspect the documents and adjourned the case till Thursday, July 6th, 2023.